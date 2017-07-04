Opposing the State government’s decision to hold medical admissions based on NEET marks, members of the State Platform for Common School System (SPCSS) will organise a one-day hunger strike on Thursday.

As the Central government has not yet accepted the demand to exempt Tamil Nadu from the national-level NEET, the State government recently passed the order, which also reserved 85% of the MBBS & BDS seats for State board students. Speaking to reporters on Monday, PB Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary, SPCSS, said the Central government had not given presidential assent to two bills seeking exemption from NEET, that were passed in the Tamil Nadu assembly.