SIVAGANGA: An alleged typographical error by a primary cooperative loan society in the district delayed settlement of crop insurance money of Rs 14 lakh to farmers by more than two years.

According to officials, Puliadithambam society officials instead of claiming Rs.15,36,000 for farmers who had paid Rs.92,160 as premium during 2013-14, had only claimed Rs.1,53,600, missing a zero.

As the farmers agitated claiming Rs.15.36 lakh, officials ordered an inquiry and it was found that one zero had been missed due to typographical error, officials said.

Hence the insurance company had settled only Rs.1.53 lakh, they added.

The Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies Dileep Kumar said the issue has been sorted out and the farmers would get their crop insurance amount settled.