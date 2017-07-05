CHENNAI: The DMK, main opposition in the Assembly, on Tuesday staged a walkout two times for different reasons, protesting the rulings of Deputy Speaker Pollachi V Jayaraman who was in the Chair for the day since Speaker P Dhanapal was indisposed.

During the zero hour, members raised the continuing arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy. Responding, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar recalled that the State had been exerting pressure on the Centre for releasing the fishermen as well as the fishing boats. Retorting, former Fisheries Minister and DMK MLA, KPP Samy said: “You seem to be exerting pressure only to drown the boats in the sea.”

Sharply reacting to this, Jayakumar said, “Due to the incessant efforts of the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, 357 boats were released from Lankan custody. But during the DMK regime, Lankan Navy used to fire at Tamil Nadu fishermen.”

When Samy sought another opportunity to respond to Jayakumar, the Deputy Speaker denied it and DMK MLAs were on their feet. At this time, the fisheries minister said the former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi had described the fishermen who had unintentionally crossed the IMBL as ‘greedy ones’. This remark further fuelled the anger of DMK MLAs and J Anbazhagan seated in the last row in the last seat, waving hands, started walking down shouting something.

Objecting to this, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said the member was behaving in an inappropriate manner only to create confusion. However, Anbazhagan continued to raise his voice. Leader of the House, K A Sengottaiyan urged the Speaker to take action against the member. Following this, the Deputy Speaker called the marshals to evict Anbazhagan. Expressing concern, Durai Murugan requested the Deputy Speaker to reconsider his ruling. The Chief Minister said Anbazhagan did not heed to the word of either the DMK whip or his leader. There was no ulterior motive behind the eviction of Anbazhagan.

In the evening, at the fag end of the session, DMK member Masilamani made a remark which drew sharp reactions from the treasury benches.

The Deputy Speaker expunged his remarks. Electricity Minister P Thangamani and Durai Murugan also made some remarks which were also expunged. Protesting, DMK members staged a walkout.