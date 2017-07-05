CHENNAI: Salem City Police Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner (Law and Order), Assistant Commissioner (Traffic), Divisional Officer, Fire and Rescue Services and Executive Engineer, HR & CE, on Tuesday appeared before the Madras High Court in connection with a contempt of court case.

This follows a direction from Justice N Kirubakaran on June 23 while admitting a petition from A Radhakrishnan, trustee of Sri Sugavaneshvarar Swamy Temple in Salem.

The direction followed a report dated June 12 last of the Special Executive Magistrate, Vazhappadi, stating that in spite of notice, the authorities had not turned up during his inspection on May 31. The matter relates to alleged encroachments on the temple premises and unhygienic and improper maintenance of drainage system. Justice Kirubakaran, before whom the five officials appeared, dispensed with their further appearance and took on file the counter affidavits filed by CoP, ACP and commissioner.

Special Government Pleader M Maharaja sought more time to get details as to what action has been taken based on the joint inspection report by the magistrate.

The judge also directed the HR & CE to produce the CCTV clippings regarding the happenings said to have taken place inside the office premises on February 7, 2017, regarding which a FIR has been filed against the petitioner. The matter has been adjourned till July 24.

The counters said as on date there was no encroachment. As and when encroachments are noticed, they are removed immediately. They also tendered their unconditional apology.