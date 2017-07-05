CHENNAI: Speculations about the merger of two factions of the AIADMK, which died down when former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam recently dissolved the committee formed for holding talks with the ruling faction, were revived on Tuesday following Finance Minister D Jayakumar’s comments that talks were still on.

“Despite dissolution of the committees, talks are going on for merger,” Jayakumar told Express, adding merger was the wish of all in the party. “We will not fail in safeguarding our party nurtured by Amma. Talks are going on and we hope a good decision will arrive.” When asked about rumours that a seven-member committee headed by Panneerselvam, comprising representatives from both factions would be formed to guide the party and that the final round of talks in this regard was held at the residence of the chief minister on Monday night, Jayakumar said, “I don’t know about that meeting.”

However, K P Munusamy, who headed the committee for merger on behalf of the faction led by Panneerselvam, stoutly denied Jayakumar’s comments on merger negotiations. Meanwhile, Panneerselvam, who was at Theni, told media persons : “The issue did not come to my notice. I can respond after knowing the details.”