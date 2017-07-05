SALEM: The water let out of Karnataka reservoirs on Sunday is likely to reach Mettur Dam on Wednesday. Despite strong protests by the Karnataka farmers again the release of water for Tamil Nadu, water was let out on Sunday.

According to the Public Works Department (PWD) in Mettur Dam, water was released from Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam at 2,075 cusecs and from Kabini dam at 2,000 cusecs.

The water has to travel about 180 kms from KRS and 241 kms from Kabini. With vast stretches of the Cauvery river bone dry since January, a considerable amount of water would be absorbed and delay the remaining water from reaching Mettur Dam.

Officials say the water may reach Biligundulu (the place where the Cauvery river enters Tamil Nadu) on Tuesday or on Wednesday morning and reach Mettur dam by the evening or at night. Meanwhile the inflow into Mettur Dam continues to remain below 100 cusecs.

The storage would depend on continued release from Karnataka and not in fits and starts, said officials in Mettur. The present situation in Karnataka has improved as KRS and Kabini dams were getting good inflows, said officials.