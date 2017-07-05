COIMBATORE: A 29-year-old computer operator, working with the Kodanad Estate near Kothagiri in The Nilgiris district that belonged to former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, committed suicide by hanging on Monday. It was said that his girlfriend refused to marry him as he had a vision problem.

P Dinesh (29) was a resident of Naduvattam in Kothagiri of The Nilgiris district. He was working as the computer operator at the tea estate for the past five years. “As he had vision problem in both his eyes, he was mentally disturbed over the matter. A week ago, he underwent eye surgery to rectify it. Even after the surgery, he did not gain his vision. Frustrated, he did not report to work for the past three days too,” police said.

On Monday morning, he was found dead in his house by hanging himself from the ceiling. His body was taken to the Kothagiri Government hospital, where the postmortem was performed and the body was handed over to his family.

Though there were rumours going around the estate that he committed suicide as he was distressed with his work, police ruled out the possibility and said that he was just a data entry operator at the tea estate. His job was limited to entering details of the tea estate workers and the value of tea products. “He does not have any access to the secret documents or to any of the valuables. It is a clear case of suicide as his girlfriend had refused to marry him citing his vision problem,” Kothagiri police said.

