PUDUCHERRY: In a dramatic development, the three BJP members nominated as MLAs to the territorial assembly by the Union Home Ministry were sworn in by Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi at Raj Nivas on Tuesday night.

Bedi, in a hastily-convened event, administered oath of office to V Saminathan, K G Shankar and S Selvaganapathy. Under normal circumstances and usual procedures, it is the Assembly Speaker who administers the oath.

It was such a hush-hush affair that there was no intimation to the media for the event. They were later informed about it through an official press release with photos and videos. The reason for the sudden oath-taking, bypassing the Speaker V Vaithilingam was not stated.

Except Bedi and Raj Nivas officials, no others were present at the 8 pm ritual. There seems to have been no invite to anyone. Handpicked, the trio were recommended by L-G to the Union Home Ministry for the posts, while the Congress government led by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, who, going to the convention, should recommend names, was kept in the dark.

The practice thus far has been that the elected government will recommend names to be nominated as MLAs through L-G and the ministry would issue appointment orders. Earlier in the day, the three nominated MLAs had called on the Lt Governor at Raj Nivas and had told media persons that it was a courtesy call.

At noon, all the three men called on the Speaker and apprised him about their nominations by showing the orders they received from the Home Ministry. They expressed their desire to get sworn in immediately, that is by the evening, but the Speaker declined their request stating that there is a process involved. Vaithilingam asked them to submit the gazette notification of Puducherry government pertaining to their appointment to the Assembly secretary so that he could take a decision.

Upset over the ‘unilateral’ nomination of the three members to the assembly, this, perhaps, the Congress government thought was the only way to buy time, as it has been trying to nullify the appointment by legal means. The hearing on the case filed by K Lakshminarayanan, Congress MLA and parliamentary secretary to Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, seeking a stay on the nomination is coming up in the Madras High Court on Wednesday.Sensing trouble in the event of the court granting stay, the trio were administered the oath by the L-G at night.