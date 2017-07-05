CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has upheld the award of contracts to two private firms for supplying laptops for distribution to the students free of cost in the State.The tender pertains to a major social welfare scheme of the Tamil Nadu Government and is intended to benefit lakhs of students. Any delay in supplying the same would affect their future. The petitioner has filed the writ petition in its own vested interest and it cannot be allowed to hold the interest of lakhs of students to ransom in this manner, says Justice M Duraiswamy. He dismissed the petition from the unsuccessful bidder Mantra Industries, Mumbai on Tuesday.

The petitioner company prayed for a directive to the Electronic Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT) to reject the bids submitted by or cancel the tenders awarded to Lenovo (India) Private Limited, Bengaluru and Hewlett-Packard India Sales Private Limited, Thousand Lights, Chennai on the basis of AMD PRO A4-3350B APU processor or any other laptop processor which did not qualify the “Qualifying Benchmark” stipulated under Clause 4.1.1 of the Tender Document for 2016-17 and accept the bids submitted by persons whose technical bid fulfilled the qualifying criteria.

The judge said the terms of the invitation to tender could not be open to judicial scrutiny because the invitation to tender was in the realm of contract. The decision to accept the tender or award the contract was reached by a process of negotiations through several tiers. Such decisions were made by experts.

In view of the nature of the work, the qualifications or eligibility criteria prescribed by ELCOT could not be said to be unreasonable or discriminatory.

When the Technical Committee, comprising experts in the field, reached the opinion that the objections raised by the petitioner were not substantiated and found that as per the reports given by ETDC, all the laptop computers with AMD PRO A4-3350B APU processor had passed the test and conformed to the requirements as specified in the tender, no malafide could be attributed to the Technical Committee and the same should be accepted.

ELCOT had validly acted as per the tender conditions in full compliance and awarded the tender to the firms. There was no illegality or procedural irregularity and everything had been done after following the due process. The companies satisfied all the eligibility conditions laid down in the Tender Document and in particular, had satisfied all the technical specification pertaining to the Qualifying Benchmark Bapco Sysmark 2007 overall score of minimum 120 or higher with Window 7 Professional and 4GB memory.

After the opening of the Price Bid on March 22 last and after obtaining the Technical Committee’s report dated April 12 last, the Letters of Acceptance were issued to the two companies on May 2 last.

The petitioner had filed the petition without exhausting the effective alternative remedy of approaching the Appellate Authority viz., the State Government under Section 11 of the TN Transparency in Tenders Act. When the effective alternative remedy by way of an appeal was provided under the Act, the petitioner should have exhausted the said remedy before coming to the court, the judge said and dismissed the petition.