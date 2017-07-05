MADURAI: A PIL was today filed in the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court for quashing the extension given to Tamil Nadu DGP T K Rajendran and a CBI probe into allegations of corruption against him.

AITUC Madurai district secretary K Kathiresan sought an investigation by the CBI joint director into the bribery allegations against Rajendran under the direct monitoring of of the court.

The extension given to a top police officer despite such allegations against him was "malafide and against public interest" in the state, the petitioner contended.

He also sought a stay on the extension order and his functioning as the DGP of Tamil Nadu.

The extension order was in violation of the principles of natural justice and arbitrary, he said.

The petitioner contended that Rajendran was facing serious allegation of taking bribe from gutkha manufacturers.

Rajendran, holding additional charge as DGP (law and order), was due to retire on June 30 and the government order appointing him to the top post came late on that day.

DMK working president M K Stalin had condemned the appointment of Rajendran to the top police post on the last day of his service.

The leader of the opposition had alleged that the officer's name had figured in the gutkha scam.