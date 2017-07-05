CHENNAI: The issue of accessibility at Greater Chennai Corporation’s headquarters at Ripon Buildings to the differently-abled came to the fore on Tuesday after a group of Persons with Disability (PwD) staged a sit-in protest as they were not provided wheelchairs to meet an official.

On Tuesday afternoon, members of Dorcas Research Centre, a Chennai-based NGO working towards the welfare of PwD and December 3 Movement arrived at the corporation building to petition the Health Officer over the poorly maintained Corporation night shelter home at Nungambakkam.

Authorities at the main building directed them to meet the officer concerned whose cabin is located at the recently inaugurated Amma Malligai. Though this five-floor building has ramps in place, no wheelchairs were made available to help the PwD. Irked by the comment of junior-level authorities when the NGO members questioned about this, they protested right in front of the building.

“Does the Corporation expect us to crawl through the ramp? asked M Saravanan, one of the protestors. He said 10 girls from the night shelter home had been left in the lurch for years.

Though two wheelchairs were immediately brought from the hospital nearby, the members continued to protest seeking a permanent relief.

Charles Prabhakaran, Assistant Commissioner from the commissionerate for the welfare of the differently-abled arrived at the spot and brought 10 wheelchairs and assured the protesters that they will continue to be available. Following this, the protestors dispersed.

In response to their petition which claimed that the Corporation night shelter home at Nungambakkam was poorly maintained and authorities refused to sanction adequate funds for maintenance, officials said an executive engineer from the local zonal office will visit the site and repair works will start soon.