CHENNAI: The revised curriculum will help restore the confidence of students and parents which they had lost because of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) confusion, said M Anandakrishnan, a former chairman of IIT-Kanpur Board who will be heading the 10-member panel constituted by Tamil Nadu to revise the decade-old syllabus and curriculum.

Speaking to Express, Anandakrishnan said the syllabus should reflect current reality and children must be prepared to cope with economic, technological and political changes.

“Children must have the opportunity to learn beyond the syllabus, how to incorporate day-to-day life experiences with the syllabus. For example, you should involve local history and teach about the economic strength of your place while handling history and economics classes so that students can interpret knowledge in the context of local experiences,” he said.

Anandakrishnan also said even after having a good syllabus, it is important to find a way to implement it effectively and the teaching-learning process. Appointing good teachers and having good infrastructural facilities are important for this.

The 10-member committee comprising other experts including R Ramanujam from the Institute of Mathematical Sciences and Professor R Balasubramaniam is expected to meet later this month. The road map for the next course of action is to be decided during the meeting.

According to a school education department press release, two members of the high-level committee constituted earlier - retired University of Madras professor, P S Balasubramaniam and former Bharathiar University Director, S Swaminathapillai - have volunteered to step down due to health reasons.

Five other experts including Mayilsamy Annadurai from ISRO, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor K Ramasamy have been included in this high-level expert panel, the release said.