CHENNAI: The principal Opposition party in Tamil Nadu Assembly, DMK, on Wednesday challenged the ruling AIADMK to face fresh polls if it had the guts. DMK Whip R Sakkarapani threw up the challenge in the Assembly during a debate on the demand for grants to the Agriculture department.

Denying the allegations of AIADMK member E Rathinasabapathy who had stated the DMK sought dismissal of the government, Sakkarapani said, “You are claiming to have the support of 122 MLAs. But there are several divisions in your party.

Are you ready to resign and face fresh polls?” Leader of the House and School Education Minister K A Senkottaiyan noted that none in the House (including the Opposition members) preferred snap polls. “None in the House is ready for it (snap polls). Everyone wants the present government to continue. They have no other thought,” he said.