COIMBATORE: Middleman Sukesh Chandrasekar, arrested recently by the Delhi Police for allegedly trying to bribe an Election Commission official on behalf of AIADMK (Amma) leader TTV Dhinakaran, was given copy of the charge sheet in a seven-year-old cheating case.

His father Chandrasekhar was also given copy of the 60-page charge sheet in connection with a case of cheating a kitchen equipment dealer here seven years ago.

Sukesh, who was in Tihar Jail in Delhi in connection with the two-leaves symbol case, was brought to the city early today by Delhi police and produced before Second Judicial Magistrate Rajkumar.

The case here related to the alleged cheating of a kitchen equipment dealer Rajavelu of Rs 2.50 lakh on the promise of securing a tender from the Karnataka government in 2010.

Sukesh and his father Chandrasekhar, hailing from Bengaluru, were arrested in the case subsequently and later granted bail.

However, as they failed to appear before the magistrate court here in connection with the case on January 9, an arrest warrant was issued.

Sukesh, meanwhile, was arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with EC bribery case in April last.

The magistrate posted hearing of the case to July 20.

Later Sukesh was being taken to Delhi by train via Ernakulam in Kerala.