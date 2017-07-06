CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government’s move to go for appeal against the Madras High Court order directing the State to provide crop loan waiver for all farmers irrespective of the extent of their land holdings, led to ruckus again in the State Assembly on Wednesday.

Intervening during a debate on the demand for grants, Agriculture Minister R Doraikkannu claimed that it was only Amma’s government that had been showing concern for the welfare of the farmers.

Countering DMK’s G Anbalagan, representing Kumbakonam, he claimed that the State had achieved agricultural production of over 100 lakh tonnes, besides enlisting the funds allocated for the agriculture sector by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. Deputy Leader of Opposition Durai Murugan shot back questioning the rationale behind the government moving the Supreme Court appealing against the order of the Madras High Court regarding loan waiver for all types of farmers.

“If your government had been only concerned about the well being of farmers, why did you go for appeal regarding crop loan waiver?” he asked.

Minister for Cooperation ‘Sellur’ K Raju said the government had moved the Supreme Court only because the High Court’s order was considered to be intruding into the authority of the legislature in financial matters.

He fired a salvo on the Opposition by asking why as the then minister (then Union Minister for Fertilisers MK Alagiri) signed the orders to do away with subsidy for fertilisers.

Subsequently, Duraimurugan made certain remarks attributing to Sellur Raju that were expunged by Deputy Speaker ‘Pollachi’ V Jayaraman, who was in the Chair, triggering strong objection from the Opposition benches.

Chaos reigned for a while as DMK legislators were engaged in a wordy duel with the Chair.

Congress Legislature Party Leader K R Ramasamy alleged that crop insurance due for farmers was not yet distributed in Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts.

Agriculture minister replied that Rs 1,228 crore was given away to farmers across the State and the government had given Rs 450 crore as its share in the insurance cover and read out a report on the disbursal.