‘Provide wheel-chairs at railway stations’

The Southern Railway has been directed to provide before July 24 two small wheel-chairs at all major railway stations, where Rockfort and Pandiyan Express trains halt for five minutes.

The Court of the State Commissioner for the Differently- Abled gave the direction while passing further interim orders on a petition from TMN Deepak Nathan, founder-president of December 3 Movement.
Volunteers should be arranged at the stations to assist the differently-abled to board and deboard trains with wheel-chair and other appliances by using temporary ramps.

Temporary ramps must be provided in Egmore, Tiruchy  and Madurai stations within 15 days. The authorities should ensure that SLRD coaches are used only by the differently-abled persons, the order said.

