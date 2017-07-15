Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu continues to top in attracting investors: Minister P Thangamani

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Industries Minister MC Sampath and Electricity Minister P Thangamani on Friday denied the contention of the Niti Aayog CEO that Tamil Nadu stands last in the list of States conducive for industrial investments and to establish factories.

Responding to the issue raised by Leader of Opposition MK Stalin during the zero hour, the Electricity Minister said Tamil Nadu continued to top in attracting investments and additional investments from the existing companies and that the remark made by the Niti Aayog top official was wrong.

Thangamani said the opposition leader would not be able to point out any delay in giving approval for any new industry since Tamil Nadu stood first in many sectors.

“You can find fault with us if any existing industry is going to another State. You should think above political lines. If the opposition leader goes on spreading this wrong message, it would give a wrong impression to the foreign investors that something is really wrong in the State,” the minister added. Sampath said that during the DMK regime between 2006 and 2011, investments worth `30,848 crore were made in Tamil Nadu. However, during the past six years, investments to the tune of `1.05 lakh crore have been made in the State. 

