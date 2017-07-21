Central Institue of Classical Tamil will remain autonomous, says Javadekar 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Denying reports that the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) in Chennai would be merged with the Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUT) at Tiruvarur, Union Human Resources Minister Prakash Javadekar has assured the Rajya Sabha that CICT would continue to be autonomous.

He clarified this while responding to CPI MP D Raja who said there were reports regarding transfer of the functions of CICT to the Central University at Tiruvarur.

Javadekar said that the government had not taken any such decision. “People discuss, people react, but let me make it very clear that the government has not taken any such decision,” he said and added that the institute would continue to remain autonomous.

“We respect all Indian languages and our effort will be to further the cause of all Indian languages. And we are not going to impose any language on anybody,” he said.