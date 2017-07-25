Home States Tamil Nadu

Documentary film maker Divya Bharathi arrested, let off on bail

She was arrested for participating in an agitation in 2009 seeking compensation for a dalit student who allegedly died being bitten by a snake at an Adidravidar Welfare Department Students hostel.

By PTI

MADURAI: Social activist and documentary film maker Divya Bharathi was today arrested and released on bail in connection with a case registered against her eight years ago, police said.      

Divya was arrested for participating in an agitation seeking compensation for a dalit student who allegedly died after being bitten by a snake at an Adidravidar Welfare Department Students hostel in 2009.      

She was produced before the District Court here, where her bail application was also filed.      

When the matter came up, the judge granted her conditional bail and ordered her to sign in the court for a week, they said.      

Recently, she had directed a documentary titled Kakkooss(toilet), which portrayed the practice of manual scavenging in India. 

