No water in TN's Vegakollai village? Let them have a TASMAC shop

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: It was obvious to those watching a group of women with empty pots march into the collectorate on Monday that they were protesting water shortage. While official apathy is a common complaint, Vegakollai village’s residents didn’t cite apathy, but insensitivity.

Water supply to Vegakollai, near Panrutti, has been patchy at best for the past six months. While PWD officials have given the village the wide berth, another set of officials were busy trying to establish a government service in the locality — a TASMAC outlet.

Collector TP Rajesh received a petition in this regard on Monday. Protesters say water shortage in the area is acute. “The village has been suffering for the past six months,” said a protester, “Every morning, young boys have to fetch water from farms on the outskirts using motorbikes or bicycles.”

According to the petition, people held a road blockade about a month ago to get the matter to the notice of the Block Development Officer (BDO). However, there has been no sign of action. “The groundwater level is below the reach of borewells and motor pumps. The district administration should set up deeper bore wells with powerful motors,” said residents.

Now, they are also worried over the plans for a new TASMAC outlet. “We asked for drinking water and the officials are offering us liquor,” said a woman wielding an empty vessel in one hand and the petition in the other.