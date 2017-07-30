Home States Tamil Nadu

Only 784 turn up for 12,000 govt quota MCA seats

Less than seven per cent of the government-quota seats for MCA courses got filled at the end of the single-window counselling held here from Wednesday to Saturday.

Published: 30th July 2017 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2017 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

By S Mannar Mannan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Less than seven per cent of the government-quota seats for MCA courses got filled at the end of the single-window counselling held here from Wednesday to Saturday.
There were only 784 candidates to take admission for MCA in the government-quota in both engineering and arts and science colleges this year, though around 12,000 seats were available.

The Government College of Technology (GCT), Coimbatore, conducted the counselling for government-quota seats for government, aided and private colleges and university departments, in both engineering and arts and science colleges. It is also in charge of the counselling for MBA.
Of the 1,231 candidates who registered online for MCA, the GCT received only 1,196 applications. A rank list for 1,129 candidates (546 male and 583 female) found eligible was released, but only 792 of them turned up for counselling. At the end, 784 candidates got admission.
Meanwhile, the GCT will begin the counselling for MBA on Monday, when it will be held for 12 differently abled students.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp