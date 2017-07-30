Only 784 turn up for 12,000 govt quota MCA seats

S Mannar Mannan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Less than seven per cent of the government-quota seats for MCA courses got filled at the end of the single-window counselling held here from Wednesday to Saturday.

There were only 784 candidates to take admission for MCA in the government-quota in both engineering and arts and science colleges this year, though around 12,000 seats were available.

The Government College of Technology (GCT), Coimbatore, conducted the counselling for government-quota seats for government, aided and private colleges and university departments, in both engineering and arts and science colleges. It is also in charge of the counselling for MBA.

Of the 1,231 candidates who registered online for MCA, the GCT received only 1,196 applications. A rank list for 1,129 candidates (546 male and 583 female) found eligible was released, but only 792 of them turned up for counselling. At the end, 784 candidates got admission.

Meanwhile, the GCT will begin the counselling for MBA on Monday, when it will be held for 12 differently abled students.