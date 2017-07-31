Home States Tamil Nadu

Elderly couple hacked to death near Coimbatore

An elderly couple near Karumathampatty was found hacked and beaten to death on Friday for not giving salary to their staff.

COIMBATORE: AN elderly couple near Karumathampatty on the city outskirts was found hacked and beaten to death on Friday for not giving salary to the staff who worked in the powerloom. The murder came to light on Sunday morning after a neighbour went to the farmhouse to meet the couple. Police suspect that an employee could have murdered the couple and fled.

The dead were identified as S Kumarasamy (65) and his wife K Sundarambal (58) of Sadayan Thottam, Vaikalpalayam near Karumathampatty on the outskirts of the city. The couple was living in the farmhouse, where they had a powerloom unit.

A month ago, 15 employees of the powerloom had issues on getting the monthly pay from the elderly couple and they were dismissed. Later the couple had appointed new hands for their unit on weekly wages.
On Sunday, neighbour S Vigneshkumar went to meet the couple and found them dead in a pool of blood. Kumarasamy was found dead on a cot outside the house, while Sundarambal was found dead inside the house. Karumathampatty police went to the spot and did a preliminary probe.

According to the initial reports of the forensic department personnel, the couple had cut injuries on their foreheads and were beaten to death with a rod. Forensic personnel also recovered some fingerprint traces.
During the probe, police learnt there was an issue between an employee and the couple in paying the weekly wages. “We have questioned all the employees who worked in the powerloom. A man who worked there is absconding. We are trying to find him. We suspect he might have killed the couple for the wage row,” Karumathampatty police said.Police have also formed two special teams to nab the accused. Karumathampatty police have registered a case of murder and are probing.

