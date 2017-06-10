Over adulteration row, private dairies in Tamil Nadu slash milk procurement price

M Saravanan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With the volley allegations made by Dairy Minister K T Rajenthra Bhalaji affecting their business prospects, the private milk companies seemed to have found a new way to tide over the crisis. They have reduced their milk procurement price by up to Rs 2 a litre, which is nothing but another jolt for the farmers who are already in debt due to prolonged drought.

The year began on positive note with private milk companies increasing the procurement price to Rs 29 from Rs 27 a litre to help dairy farmers tide over drought driven crisis. However, with new allegations surfacing, the companies slashed the price below Rs 27.50 per litre. Incidentally, State-owned Aavin has a procurement price of Rs 27.50.

Sources said nearly 60 private milk companies procure around 1.80 crore litres of milk a day across the State, which is six times the procurement made by Aavin. Unlike Aavin, which has a standard procurement price, the price put by private companies is strictly market driven, based on demand and supply.

Ever since the minister’s remarks, the demand for private milk has seen a slump, forcing companies to slash the price to reduce procurement. In some places, procurement centres of private companies turned away dairy farmers. But the lesser procurement price would not translate into cheaper sale price and a litre of milk still costs Rs 44.

“Though the allegations have impacted sales, it is not the sole reason behind the rate cut. Milk production has improved owing to rains. With supply increasing, market factors have forced the hands of companies to slash procurement price by Rs 1. However, our milk intake is still the same as before,” said R Ponnusamy, the founder of a leading private dairy.

Meanwhile, Aavin has reported a spike in procurement of milk, with its centres receiving 28.5 lakh litres as against the earlier 24 lakh litres a day.

“Milk procurement by Coimbatore union has touched 2.80 lakh. Earlier, during summers, it was around 2.30 lakh litre,” said General Manager of Aavin (Coimbatore) K Sumathi.