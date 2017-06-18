Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK (Amma) MP loses bag containing cash Rs 50,000 on train to Mettupalayam

The loss of the bag came to light around 5.30 AM yesterday when AK Selvaraj woke up and found his bag missing.

Published: 18th June 2017 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2017 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Thought getting reservation in an AC first class will ensure you a smooth and safe train journey? Well, then listen to what happened to a Rajya Sabha MP in the Nilgiris Express on Friday.
Some miscreants stole a bag containing `50,000 of AK Selvaraj MP, when he was on his way by train to his native place, Mettupalayam, from Chennai on Friday night.

AK Selvaraj

According to the police, the Rajya Sabha MP, AK Selvaraj, boarded the air-conditioned first class coach of the Nilgiris Express on Friday night to travel to Mettupalayam.

He was accompanied by an assistant and some party men in the other compartments. There were three other passengers in the AC cabin.

When he reached Coimbatore on Saturday morning, the bag which he had with him was found missing. The MP had kept the bag near his head. He said he had `50,000 in the bag.

He lodged a complaint immediately with the Coimbatore Railway Police. The police did a preliminary probe. As the AC compartment is fully reserved, the police have collected the details of passengers who had travelled in the compartment. Police are also collecting the available CCTV footage of the railway platform.

The police also alerted Salem, Erode and Tirupur railway police stations to check the CCTV footages to identify if the accused persons got off the train earlier. The Coimbatore Railway Police have registered a case and began a probe.

Probe on
When the MP reached Coimbatore station, he found the bag missing. The railway police conducted a preliminary probe. As the AC compartment was fully reserved, the police collected details of passengers
who had travelled in it. Cops are also collecting the CCTV footage of the railway
platform

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
train MP mettupalayam AIADMK (Amma) cash bag

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp