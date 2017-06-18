AIADMK (Amma) MP loses bag containing cash Rs 50,000 on train to Mettupalayam

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Thought getting reservation in an AC first class will ensure you a smooth and safe train journey? Well, then listen to what happened to a Rajya Sabha MP in the Nilgiris Express on Friday.

Some miscreants stole a bag containing `50,000 of AK Selvaraj MP, when he was on his way by train to his native place, Mettupalayam, from Chennai on Friday night.

According to the police, the Rajya Sabha MP, AK Selvaraj, boarded the air-conditioned first class coach of the Nilgiris Express on Friday night to travel to Mettupalayam.



He was accompanied by an assistant and some party men in the other compartments. There were three other passengers in the AC cabin.

When he reached Coimbatore on Saturday morning, the bag which he had with him was found missing. The MP had kept the bag near his head. He said he had `50,000 in the bag.



He lodged a complaint immediately with the Coimbatore Railway Police. The police did a preliminary probe. As the AC compartment is fully reserved, the police have collected the details of passengers who had travelled in the compartment. Police are also collecting the available CCTV footage of the railway platform.

The police also alerted Salem, Erode and Tirupur railway police stations to check the CCTV footages to identify if the accused persons got off the train earlier. The Coimbatore Railway Police have registered a case and began a probe.

