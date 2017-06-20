‘Vested interests’ instigating anti-TASMAC protests: Tamil Nadu govt

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Describing the sporadic protests targeting TASMAC outlets as ‘motivated’, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday accused ‘vested interests’ of instigating the stir in order to put the government in a spot.

Intervening during the debate on the demand for grants to his department, minister P Thangamani said the protesters set shops on fire and damaged liquor bottles in a frenzy.

“Certain political parties and anti-social elements instigate protests targeting TASMAC shops,” he said.

Without revealing the identity, the Minister charged a particular political party with playing double game on the issue. “In the pretext of public, certain people holding flags resorted to rampage and torching of shops. Was this fair?” he asked.

Samalapuram episode

Responding to the queries raised by MK Stalin regarding the Samalapuram (in Tiruppur) episode where a police officer (then Additional SP Pandiarajan) assaulted a woman protester during the stir against a TASMAC shop that went viral on social media and news channels, Thangamani explained that the cops had to clear the traffic as the protesters were holding an MLA captive and refused to pave way for an ambulance. In fact, the MLA who was passing by had joined the people in their stir.

Figure it out

TN earneRs a revenue of Rs 26,995 cr in 2016-2017, up from Rs 25,845 cr last year. VAT has gone up marginally to Rs 20,747 from Rs 20,009 crore

ConsoliRs ateRs pay for TASMAC outlet personnel woulRs be increaseRs by Rs 500, Rs 400 anRs Rs 300 for Supervisors, Salesmen anRs Assistant Salesmen respectively, effective from September 2017

Campaigns against liquor at a cost of Rs 3 crore