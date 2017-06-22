Soon, planning nod for buildings to be a breeze in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In order to make the procedures relating to granting planning permission and building plan hassle-free, the Tamil Nadu government is going to bring in amendments, Municipal Administration and Rural Development Minister SP Velumani informed the Assembly on Wednesday. Under the proposed move, “applicants will be permitted to take up construction activities if the concerned civic body fails to issue approvals within 30 days of receiving the application,” the minister said. Applications for building plan approval must be made online.

Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami had discussions with him and top officials. Now, people face a lot of hardship to obtain planning permission from the Housing Department and the local administration. The proposed amendments are aimed at removing the obstacles the public have to face, he noted.

“To make it hassle-free and grant permission within a stipulated time, necessary amendments will be made to delegate more powers to local bodies,” Velumani said.

At present, local bodies are empowered to issue planning permission for residential buildings up to 4,000 sq ft and commercial buildings up to 2,000 sq ft. The plan is to delegate more powers to local bodies to grant permission to commercial buildings, public buildings and special buildings. The urban civic bodies are to be empowered to issue sub-division up to 8 plots like it is in practice in the areas coming under the urban civic bodies that fall within the jurisdiction of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA).

