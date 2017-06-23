CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday announced that continuous excavations would be held at Pattaraiperumbudur in Tiruvallur to dig deep in order to bring to the fore the ancient glory of Tamil culture.

Minister for School Education KA Sengottaiyan said, “Continuous excavations will be held in Pattaraiperumbudur to bring out the glory of ancient Tamil Nadu. The government will earmark `20 lakh as non-recurring expenditure.”

Making the announcement at the end of a debate on Archaeology and Museums in the Assembly, the minister said several implements used by ancient people were unearthed during excavations held in 2015-16 at the site in Tiruvallur district. It may be noted that findings collected from the site suggested existence of 10,000-year-old habitations.

Sengottaiyan also announced that a modern stock room would be established at the headquarters of State Archaeology Department with an expenditure of `20 lakh for preserving the ‘estampages’ (an impression of inscription in ink paper) of about 24,000 inscriptions and documents which are currently kept at the ordinary stock room. A special exhibition section for the iron age artifacts collected from Adhichanallur will be set up in the Government Museum at Egmore in Chennai.