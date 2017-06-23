MADURAI: The Centre has informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that it is for the State government to select the appropriate site for establishing the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Stating that the petitioner’s plea to establish AIIMS in Madurai was premature, K Vinod Kumar, Undersecretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in a counter, submitted that it was for the State government to identify and offer a suitable site. The ministry’s Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana division was awaiting a response from the State government.

In a public interest litigation, R K Basker of Madurai said the Union government in its 2014-15 budget announced that it would set up an AIIMS, the super speciality hospital cum teaching institution, in the State. Five sites — Thoppur of Madurai district, Sengipatti in Thanjavur, Chengalpattu in Kancheepuram, Perundurai in Erode and Pudukkottai town — were proposed for establishing the facility.

In April 2015, a five-member-team from the Union Health Ministry visited all five places and assessed the feasibility of establishing the state-of-the-art hospital. Only if it is in Madurai, AIIMS will be a boon for the southern districts, he said.

As directed by the court, on behalf of the Union Health Ministry, the undersecretary filed the counter-affidavit dated May 9 before the court. The counter said the Union government has, so far, established AIIMS in seven cities across the country. For setting up the facility, the location should have good road connectivity, availability of water and electricity. On Thursday, a Division Bench of Justices A Selvam and N Authinathan adjourned the matter to July 12.