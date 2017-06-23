COIMBATORE: Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday assured to review the situation for changes or improvisation three months after the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Participating in a GST conference with industrialists here on Thursday, she acknowledged that adapting to the new regime would be difficult initially.

“At the time of implementation, there would be a few difficulties. Later, we would discuss with industrialists and review the situation,” she said.

She sought the cooperation of all industrialists for the successful implementation of the new system.

When a few industrialists sought free trial of the GST software, Nirmala said the ministry has asked the Chartered Accountants Association to guide the industrialists in the latter’s work place itself.

Representing the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, A V Varadharaj demanded the Minister to take measures to not levy penalty on the small scale industries, who commit mistakes at the time of filing returns. Agreeing to it, she said, “For the first few months, we will not be imposing a penalty for data entry mistakes. However, if the person particularly evades tax, then he will be slapped with a penalty.”

Replying to a question on the revision of the duty drawback for exports, she said that no representation was given for the same.

Commenting on the tax levied on the job workers, she said that they have reduced the GST percentage of job workers from 18 to 5 per cent, which can also be paid by the principal manufacturer.

“When the tax becomes only one tax, there will not be a need for the check post at every State border. So goods that is transported from one State to another can be easily done with minimal time,” she told the reporters.