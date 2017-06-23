CHENNAI: Tension prevailed near Gudapakkam in neighbouring Tiruvallur district on Wednesday, when a middle-aged man climbed a mobile phone tower demanding police action against his elder brother who allegedly assaulted his wife over a property dispute.

Police said that on Wednesday Madan, who was in an inebriated state, met his wife who is undergoing treatment at the government hospital in Tiruvallur. “Later, depressed that police did not take any action on his complaint, he allegedly climbed half way through the 300 feet mobile phone tower,” said a police source.

Passersby who spotted him, alerted the fire and rescue services. “As even after trying for about 20 minutes he refused to come down, police personnel brought his wife from the hospital who spoke to him over the public address system. At last, the man agreed to come down the tower,” the source said.

During inquiries it was found that there was a dispute between Madan and his elder brother over a property in Tiruvannamalai district for the last 10 years.

“On May 16, Madan’s wife Rama had approached her brother-in-law asking him to give Madan’s share of the property. Angered by this, the duo began fighting and in a fit of rage, Rama was assaulted”, the police said.

Later, she was rushed to the government hospital where she is undergoing treatment. Based on this, a complaint was registered with Velavedu police station and further inquiry is on.

Demanding immediate action, the man allegedly climbed the tower. Senior police officers visited the spot and said they would probe his complaint.