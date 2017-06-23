Puducherry Agriculture Minister R Kamalakkannan has put up a name plate on the front and back of his official car. EPS

PUDUCHERRY: After the Narendra Modi government banned red beacons atop VVIP cars across the country, a local minister who lost the privilege, has just found a workaround.

While West Bengal is beating the ban by replacing red beacons with flags, Puducherry Agriculture Minister R Kamalakkannan has put up a name plate on the front and back of his official car that specifies his portfolio.

The West Bengal government on Monday notified different types of flags that will replace the beacons on the vehicles of officials.

On April 19, the Centre issued a directive banning the use of “lal battis” (beacons) on non-emergency vehicles with effect from May 1. The rule applies evenly to all VVIPs, including the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India and Lok Sabha Speaker. Only fire brigade vehicles and ambulances are exempted.

Days after the announcement, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and ministers A Namassivayam, Malladi Krishna Rao, M Kandasamy and R Kamalakannan removed the red beacons from their cars.

It did not make a difference for the CM as he has escort vehicles, but ministers don’t enjoy that luxury. While most of the ministers travel within Puducherry where they are recognised, Kamalakkannan, who represents Thirunallar constituency in Karaikal had to face uncomfortable situations.

He has to travel from Puducherry to Karaikal and back by passing through various districts of Tamil Nadu. Though he can take the security officer along, he does not do so when he travels to Karaikal. “Since my security officer hails from Puducherry region, I allow him to remain in Puducherry even when I travel,” said Kamalakannan.

While once travelling to Thiruvananthapuram, the toll staff refused to accept his ministerial status and asked for proof. “It was very embarrassing for me and thereafter I advised my driver to pay the toll and not disclose my ministerial status,” he said.

That was when he hit upon the idea of the name plate. In fact such name plates are there on the vehicles of several officials of Puducherry, including the Chief Secretary.