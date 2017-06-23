CHENNAI: No case has been made out either in law or on the facts to implead the CBI or DRI in the alleged payoffs to AIADMK MLAs, CM Edappadi K Palanisamy said in his counter affidavit filed in HC on Thursday.

The counter was in response to a miscellaneous petition filed by DMK working president M K Stalin, praying for a direction to the two agencies to probe the payoffs allegedly made to AIADMK MLAs ahead of the confidence vote on February 18.

Neither CBI nor the DRI could in anyway address the issue raised by Stalin, the CM said.The petition seeking to implead the two agencies would traverse far beyond the scope of the main petition challenging the vote of confidence, the counter said.

On his part, the Assembly secretary submitted that since the alleged events were said to have taken place outside the House, it was not maintainable either in law or on facts, in as much as the same would be beyond the scope of the issue involved in the main writ petition.

“I am concerned only with what had happened inside the House on the eventful day, which was already explained in the common counter affidavit filed by him in the main writ petition,” he said.