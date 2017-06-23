CHENNAI: A writ plea has been filed in the Madras High Court to stay the common counselling, scheduled for June 27, for admission to engineering colleges through the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA).

Contending that counselling had become impractical and had lost its purpose, an association of self-financing engineering colleges approached the HC to stay the counselling for 2017-18.

Admitting the plea from the Tirunelveli Anna University of Technology Self-Financing Engineering Colleges Management Association, Justice M M Sundresh on Thursday directed the standing counsel for Anna University to get instructions and posted the plea to Tuesday for further hearing.

According to the petition by the association president S Mohamed Jaleel, the TN Admission under the Professional Educational Institutions Act was passed by the State in 2006 and came into effect from March 2007.

As mandated by the Act, 65 per cent of the total seats, available in unaided engineering institutions and 50 per cent of the seats in the minority unaided engineering institutions, were to be surrendered to the State government for admission through the common counselling conducted by Anna University.

Claiming that the primary aim of the TNEA – to fill all the seats surrendered to the State – has almost become impractical, the petitioner said, “In 2007, the total seats available for counseling was 1,09,784 and of this 94,346 were filled leaving 15,438 seats vacant. The fact remained the same in the following years which worsened in the last three years. In 2014, the vacancy touched one lakh seats and it rose to 1.18 lakh in 2016.”