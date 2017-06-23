CHENNAI: B Shriram from Thanjavur topped this year’s rank list for engineering counseling released by higher education minister K P Anbalagan.

Going by the list, 5,340 out of 6,674 candidates who secured cutoff scores of 197-199 were eligible for MBBS admissions. Nearly 1.4 lakh candidates had applied for this year’s engineering counseling, originally scheduled to begin on June 27.

Last year, 2,017 candidates had secured a cutoff of 198 and above. But this year, there has been a 32 per cent increase in the number of candidates in this bracket. With 2,967 in the 198-plus bracket and seven cutoff levels till 200, each cutoff on an average will have 330 students as against 224 last year.

“These figures indicated that there will be more competition for seats in top engineering colleges this year and with many students uncertain over their NEET results, there was lesser chance they will migrate after securing a seat in one of the top colleges,” said an official from the higher education department, requesting anonymity.

As a result, the 10-digit random number allotted to students based on a computer-generated code will play a crucial role. This number comes into play when students share the same score in physics, chemistry and maths or biology apart from their overall cutoff score and date of birth.

Even when the competition was not that stiff last year, random numbers decided the fate of 27 students in the top of the rank list.