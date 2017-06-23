CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday told the Assembly that the government was taking steps to obtain a detailed report from the Union Ministry of Shipping on the move to privatise Ennore Port.

The State had not received any communication in this regard from Union Ministry of Shipping or Kamarajar port. However, newspapers had reports to the effect on June 19 that the Centre had decided to withdraw its 100 per cent shares from this port, he said. Responding to the issue raised by S Sudharsanam (DMK) during the zero hour, he said Kamarajar port was a public sector undertaking which enjoyed ‘Mini Ratna’ status.

Raising the issue, Sudharsanam said the Ennore Port was inaugurated by former Prime Minister A B Vajpayee. The port extends to 3,100 acres and is worth `15,000 crore. The port nets a revenue of `480 crore per annum. Amid reports of Centre taking steps to privatise this port, the State government should exert pressure and stop this move, he said.