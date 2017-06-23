RAMESWARAM: As many as 21 fishermen from Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in their territorial waters today.

Four fishermen from Pudukottai district and 17 fishermen from Karaikal region in Puducherry were arrested by Sri Lankan navy for allegedly fishing near Neduntheevu today, the police said.

The fishermen were taken to Kangesanthurai port in the island nation along with their boats, Rameswaram Fishermen Association president P Sesuraja said.

Last night, five fishermen from Rameswaram were taken to Thalaimannar by the Lankan authorities and beaten up, for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line, the police had said.

They were, however, later let off, they had said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami today sought the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to secure the release of 20 fishermen from the state and 137 boats, allegedly apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy.

In his letter to Modi, Palaniswami said only the retrieval of Katchatheevu islet will ensure restoration of peaceful pursuance of livelihood by the fishermen.