CHENNAI: DRAWING the attention of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi yet again to another incident of arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Lankan Navy, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said four fishermen from Pudukkottai district were arrested on Wednesday.

With this the total number of Tamil Nadu fishermen in Lankan custody rose to 20 and the number of boats seized to 137.

Palaniswami, in his letter, to Modi said he had earlier brought to Modi’s attention that long periods of idling of fishing boats would render them unusable. This would subject the life and livelihood of the fishermen to untold misery. He also requested the Centre to impress upon the Sri Lankan government to release all the fishing boats.