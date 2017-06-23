CHENNAI: In a bid to resolve disputes pertaining to trade and businesses, the State government has come out with a proposal to establish a specialised bench to hear commercial disputes.

It is learnt that the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), which comes under Union Commerce Ministry, has asked the State to write to the Chief Justice of Madras High Court to establish a bench under Commercial Court.

The State has also been asked to approach the Chief Justice for timeline for each of the judicial processes.

The focus is to ensure that time standards for commercial disputes are adhered to for key court procedure such as first hearing, filing of statement of defence, completion of evidence period, filing of testimony by expert and submission of final judgment.

Under the DIPP Business Reforms Action Plan 2017, it has been recommended that efforts should be taken by the State to limit the maximum number of adjournments that can be granted in commercial disputes.

It is learnt that the State government is also working on a software that allows e-filing and issue of e-summons as well as publishing of e-cause lists and e-payment of court fees and process fees.

Similarly, it is also developing a software to issue digitally-signed court orders for commercial disputes in commercial courts. However, sources revealed that the process could be delayed as the Supreme court is coming up with new software applicable to all courts.