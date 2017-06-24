TIRUCHY: The State government has allotted land at Saidapet in Chennai to set up the regional office of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the process of acquiring land would begin in a week, said Alok Prakash Mittal, AICTE member-secretary, on Friday.

He was in the city on the sidelines of a conclave on ‘Creating Competent Engineers for Make In India’. The meet was held to improve quality of technical education in all the engineering colleges. Speaking to reporters, Mittal said the AICTE’s regional office in Chennai has been functioning from a rented premises for the past 30 years.

“Within a week or so, we will get the allocated land from the government, which will enable us to carry out more developmental works,” he said.