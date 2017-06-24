MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to establish a site museum at Keezhadi in Sivaganga district to preserve the artefacts unearthed during the excavation of the area.

Passing interim orders on a petition filed by an advocate Kanimozhi Mathi, a Bench comprising Justices A Selvam and N Authinathan directed the ASI, New Delhi, to establish a site museum at Keezhadi, as soon as possible, where 5,300 artefacts were unearthed during the excavation, which has thrown light on possibility of a 2,500-year-old civilisation on the Vaigai banks.

The judges also said that the Tamil Nadu government had allocated two acres in Kanthagai village near Keezhadi for a site museum and the State was also ready to allot funds for the museum construction. The ASI should start the works to establish the museum.

Earlier, Chennai-based litigant Kanimozhi moved the court seeking a direction to the ASI not to shift the artefacts unearthed at Keezhadi to Bengaluru.

Pointing out the ASI rules, the petitioner contended that it was the policy of the Government of India to keep the small and movable antiquities in close association to where they belong so that they may be studied amid their natural surroundings and not lose focus on them after being transported.