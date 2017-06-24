CHENNAI: Even as locals staged protests in Thanjavur and Madurai demanding AIIMS be established in their places, Health Minister C Vijaya Basker on Friday informed the Assembly that the Centre had sought ‘specific details’ of the five proposed sites in order to finalise the location.

(The proposed sites are Thoppur in Madurai district, Sengipatti in Thanjavur district, Chengalpattu, Perundurai and Pudukottai). Responding to Leader of Opposition MK Stalin’s queries regarding choice of site, he said, “The Centre sent a letter on May 24 asking for specific details of the five proposed sites. We have asked for a report from the District Collectors concerned.”

The Minister added that the details sought by the Centre included infrastructure and other facilities such as availability of educational institutions and job opportunities.

“As soon as the reports are received from the Collectors, we will furnish them to the Centre which will decide upon the site based on the details”, he said.

Earlier, Stalin asked the government whether it had received any information regarding the statement of the concerned Union Minister that the State government itself could finalise the site. He also wanted to know whether the government had chosen the site for AIIMS.