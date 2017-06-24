CHENNAI: THE Madras High Court has advised the State government not to take advantage of rules, but to consider the welfare of the people as a whole in the matter of re-locating/shifting a liquor shop.

“After all, the State has to take into consideration the welfare of the people as its first and foremost obligation,” Justice K Ravichandrabaabu observed on Thursday.

The judge was disposing of a writ petition from the Hindustan College of Arts and Science management in Padur in Kancheepuram district, challenging the attempts of the authorities concerned to locate a liquor shop near the college premises.

When the matter came up on an earlier occasion, Tasmac counsel informed that the distance between the college compound wall and shop is 65.02 m, 15.02 m over and above the stipulated distance in the rules.

It is clear that the authorities appear to be legally entitled to locate the shop at the proposed site, but they are also morally bound to look into objections, the judge said and directed Tasmac and Kancheepuram Collector to consider the representation from the college afresh and pass orders.