CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his predecessor and rebel camp leader O Panneerselvam were present at the same place when Ram Nath Kovind, NDA Presidential candidate, filed his nomination.

Though they were together physically, they, in fact, remained far away mentally. They did not see face to face, though they proposed the name of Kovind. Palaniswami came to the venue along with AIADMK parliamentary party leader M Thambidurai and Panneerselvam came along with Kovind.

Later Thambidurai met Panneerselvam alone and told media, “We are brothers and there is no split in our party.” Meanwhile, in Chennai, two days after Palaniswami announced the AIADMK (Amma)’s support to Kovind, T T V Dhinakaran issued a statement in his capacity as the deputy general secretary of the party, ‘announcing’ the party’s support for Kovind.

In the statement, Dhinakaran said he was issuing the statement as per the advice of party general secretary V K Sasikala. He said party MLAs from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry including the MLAs from alliance parties besides the MPs would vote for Kovind. Significantly, the statement was sent from his Adyar residence and not from the AIADMK headquarters.

Meanwhile, Panneerselvam ruled out the possibility of merger of two factions of the AIADMK. “I have come to participate in the event of filing of nomination. The question of merger did not come up in my visit,” he said, recalling the dissolution of a committee formed for holding talks on merger.

He accused the Palaniswami-led government of not taking any steps to address the issues concerning the people. Referring to the organisational issues, he told the post of general secretary was still lying vacant.