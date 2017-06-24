CHENNAI: The staff of an English daily was allegedly kidnapped and murdered by a five-member gang, led by one of his relatives, on Thursday.

The city police said they cracked the case by tracking one of the gang members, who was seen on CCTV footage jumping out of their vehicle in the last minute, and nabbed the gang based on the information he provided.

murder of Kathiravan

S Kathiravan (36), a Chintadripet resident, was walking in a street near his house on Thursday morning when a gang in a car intercepted and kidnapped him.

Based on his wife Amutha’s complaint, police began investigation. On Friday, they traced Kathiravan’s body with stab injuries in a deserted area at Minjur in Tiruvallur district.

Police officers investigating the case said H Yusuf, who was the husband of Kathiravan’s sister-in-law, had allegedly carried out the murder as Yusuf suspected Kathiravan was in an extra-marital affair with his wife. Kathiravan has been working as an office assistant in the newspaper office in Chennai for the past two years and is survived by Amutha and their three children.

Investigating the abduction, police tracked the arterial roads from Chintadripet. “While checking the CCTV footage near Periyar Statue on Mount Road, we identified the vehicle going slow and saw a person jumping out. We identified, tracked and caught him. Suresh of Maduravoyal confessed that the gang had planned to murder Kathiravan and throw his body in a deserted area. Suresh panicked and decided to drop out,” said an investigating official.

Based on his confession, police found the car that was dumped at Madurvoyal with blood stains on it. On Friday, police managed to track Yusuf and the gang in Tiruchy, from where they were arrested. Police said Yusuf was running a rehabilitation home in the city and procured five men who visited the centre to carry out the abduction and murder.