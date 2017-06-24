CHENNAI: The Villupuram division of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation approached the Madras High Court hoping that it would reduce the Rs 10 lakh compensation ordered by a lower court in a road accident case. Not only was the TNSTC’s fond hope crushed, it was pulled up for filing the appeal and directed to shell out Rs 15 lakh more, taking the total compensation to Rs 25 lakh.

The State and its instruments were the major litigants and their contribution to the docket explosion in court was considerable, observed Justice S Vimala, who enhanced the compensation on June 16. “If the transport corporation had toed the line of the State’s litigation policy, as a responsible public sector undertaking, it would have abstained from filing this appeal as it is a case where the Tribunal itself has awarded more than what is claimed by the petitioner.

“Hereinafter, the State and its commercial undertakings shall think twice before launching a prosecution, an appeal or defending some litigation on filthy and frivolous grounds, that too after burning a big hole on the State exchequer, amounting to Pyrrhic victory,” the judge said. She was dismissing an appeal from the Corporation challenging the order of the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal V Small Causes Court, Chennai, awarding a compensation of Rs 10.48 lakh to Manikandan, who met with the accident when he was 15 years old. In fact, Manikandan and his mother Visalachi, moved the Tribunal claiming just Rs 6 lakh compensation in 2011. Challenging this, the Corporation preferred the present appeal on the ground that the award was disproportionate.

The medical report stated that the victim had suffered a fracture of his hip bone and his urinary bladder had ruptured. The judge also summoned the victim to her chambers and was moved by his plight. The boy had no control on passing urine and he had to carry the urinary bag with him always. The bag had to be replaced once a month and the tube twice a month.



The man could never get married, because of the urethral injuries he had suffered. Considering the nature of his problem, the loss of earning capacity should have been fixed at 100 per cent instead of 75 per cent, as the petitioner is in a state of vegetative living, the judge said and fixed the compensation at Rs 25 lakh.