THANJAVUR: Youth wing leader of the PMK and MP Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday said he would approach the National Green Tribunal (NGT) seeking to declare Kathiramangalam village, where ONGC operates an oil well, as protected agriculture zone.

It may be recalled that ONGC recently reworked its existing well amidst police presence to quell protest from the villagers. On Friday, Anbumani visited the village and interacted with the residents at Ayyanarkoil Thidal.

The residents complained that there was drinking water scarcity because of indiscriminate drilling by the energy major. They also showed samples of water with high turbidity and said though they had expressed their opposition in a peaceful manner, police were terrorising them.

Addressing the villagers, Anbumani recalled that 10 years ago water was available within 10 feet in the village but now there is no sign of water even if one drilled for 100 feet. Accusing the depletion of water table to ONGC operations, the PMK leader said the locals were not asking water for irrigation but only for drinking.

He also condemned police action saying they had failed to protect the interest of he people and have filed cases against them for struggling for their basic rights.