CHENNAI: The Assembly witnessed overwhelming goodwill gestures and bonhomie on Friday when the privilege charges levelled against seven DMK legislators, who allegedly ran amok in the House on the day of the trust vote on February 18, as the Speaker P Dhanapal came forward to spare them without cracking the whip to punish them.

Though the Speaker himself was targeted by the unruly DMK members, he showed character, acting with kindness and magnanimity to let the culpable Opposition members off the hook by approving their apology and regret for the abominable act of indiscipline.

“All the seven DMK members personally expressed regret and apology and gave an undertaking assuring that they will not resort to any such incidents in the future. Approving their undertaking and expecting that they will not repeat it in the future, I feel the seven members shall be spared with a warning,” said Dhanapal in a poignant tone.

They readily obliged him as the Leader of the House and School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan moved a resolution to withdraw the earlier one seeking to punish the riotous DMK members by suspending them from the House for six months, besides forfeiting the privileges that included salary and benefits as per the recommendations of the privileges committee headed by Deputy Speaker ‘Pollachi’ V Jayaraman.

The seven members, who were let off, are: S Ambeth Kumar, KS Masthan, KS Ravichandran, N Suresh Rajan, K Karthikeyan, P Murugan and Ku Ka Selvam.

Following a complaint lodged by AIADMK member P Vetrivel, the matter was referred to the privileges committee which went into the episode before recommending suspension for a period of six months and forfeiture of salary and other benefits and privileges.

The committee felt that the said action should be initiated to ensure that members should air views in an independent, dignified manner without fear, strictly adhering to the rules, for the welfare of the people and to put an end to nurturing the idea that they could prevent the Speaker from discharging his duty by unleashing violence, intimidation and atrocious act, besides teaching a lesson to other members.

Sengottaiyan hails Speaker

While moving the resolution proposing to drop the charges, Sengottaiyan said, “I acknowledge the Speaker’s sense of humanity and kindness which he had inherited from MGR and Jayalalithaa.”

Appreciation all around

Soon after the privilege charges were dropped, the Leader of Opposition and DMK working president MK Stalin hailed the Speaker for showing magnanimity.

“I appreciate the Speaker for his magnanimity. I thank him and also the Leader of the House,” he told. Stalin also pointed out that he expressed regret and offered apology immediately after the incident.

Describing the Speaker’s action as a ‘historic verdict’, Minister for Electricity P Thangamani said, “The government’s aspiration to run the House in a democratic manner has been reflected.” Congress Legislature Party Leader KR Ramasamy and IUML member KAM Mohammed Abubacker also commended Dhanapal.