MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has issued notice to the ASI on a petition challenging the transfer of Superintending Archaeologist Amarnath under whom the Keezhadi excavation works were done so far.

Chennai-based petitioner Kanimozhi Mathi approached the Bench stating that Amarnath had excavated 5,300 artefacts at Keezhadi during the first two phases of the excavation. Further, there were serious agitations in the State when ASI decided to shift the Keezhadi artefacts to Bengaluru.

At this point of time, ASI delayed the approval for third phase excavation and transferred Amarnath to Guwahati Circle of ASI in March and posted one P S Sriraman in his place. The petitioner argued that this may lead to a setback in the third phase excavation.