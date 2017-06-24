CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu was holding talks with IT behemoth Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai to establish a Google Centre in Madurai, said IT Minister M Manikandan in the State Assembly on Friday.

The minister said this, intervening in the speech of DMK MLA I Periyasamy during the discussion on the demands for grants for Industries Department, when the opposition member alleged that none from the government had met Pichai when he visited Chennai.

“I have made a personal request to Sundar Pichai with regard to setting up of Google centre in Tamil Nadu. Further talks for establishing this centre may take place in the US or in Singapore within two or three months,” he said.

Earlier, Periyasamy wondered how State could attract investments in IT sector by ignoring such a person like Sundar Pichai, who hailed from the State and is now known across the globe.

Responding, Finance Minister D Jayakumar said Sundar Pichai was on a personal visit to Chennai. “Had he proposed something to the TN government, we would have definitely followed it up,” he added.

Meanwhile, the software export by the Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT), which stood at just `42,105 crore in 2010, had now gone up to `98,117 crore during 2015-16, added Minister Manikandan.