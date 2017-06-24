CHENNAI: Seeking to allay fears expressed by opposition over the proposed privatisation of Central public sector undertakings (PSUs) in the State, Electricity and Industries Ministers assured the Assembly that the State government would not allow the CPSUs here to go into private hands.

Minister for Electricity P Thangamani and Minister for Industries M C Sampath on Friday assured the Assembly that the State government would not allow privatisation of Salem Steel, BHEL and Kamarajar port.

Participating in the discussion on demands for grants for the Industries Department, T R B Raja (DMK) cautioned the government that the Centre was already taking serious steps to privatise Salem Steel, a trend that could catch up with the BHEL, too. Responding, the Industries Minister recalled that when the UPA government tried to sell the shares of the Neyveli Lignite Corporation, the late Chief Minister, J Jayalalithaa, had stalled it by buying the shares on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government.

When Raja alleged that the Ennore port was on the way to privatisation, Thangamani said, “If the Centre attempts to privatise any of the PSUs in Tamil Nadu, we will lodge our protest and safeguard them.”